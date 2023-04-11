🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rabbits, squirrels and groundhogs are common when I arrive at work, usually the first or second one inside the building to start the busy work day.

This morning, I was greeted by a raccoon in our parking lot – an injured raccoon.

Black birds circling and swooping down close to the pavement caught my attention thinking there must be a dead rabbit or groundhog along the railroad tracks next to our building. Then I noticed the raccoon limping toward me not putting any weight on its right front leg.

I’ve seen many raccoons and other wildlife as there are woods around my home, woods I often walk my dogs, mountain bike or harvest firewood from downed trees. Last year, while walking my Belgian Malinois in the woods, I nearly stepped on a Copperhead snake and never jumped so high and far in my life.

I do know raccoons are nocturnal so seeing this raccoon this morning with the sun brightly shinning was surprising. It did not appear rabid.

When I called the Pennsylvania Game Commission to report an injured animal, I was advised I needed to have eyes on it.

My next step was to go back outside and follow the birds, encountering the injured raccoon in the parking lot of Luzerne County Children and Youth services limping toward North Pennsylvania Boulevard.

Naturally, I stood in its way and it turned away from the busy roadway.

As I had eyes on it, I called the game commission again and was told a game warden would call me back.

After the second call, the raccoon scratched its face and hopped over to a garbage can and climbed in looking for breakfast.

It climbed out with what appeared to be bread and hopped up an embankment.

A worker at Children and Youth believes the raccoon lives in a hole behind their building.

A very polite game warden called back and after I explained what I saw and what the raccoon did for a morning treat, the warden said the raccoon will likely heal on its own. The warden thanked me for the call and wished me well.

And those black birds continued to harass it.