WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury was nixed Tuesday when a woman opted to plea guilty to misdemeanor assault charges involving a fight with juveniles at a playground.

Amanda Saxton, 34, of Woodside Drive, Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty to three counts of simple assault of a juvenile before Judge David W. Lupas.

Prosecutors withdrew three counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of unlawful restraint against Saxton.

Saxton and her attorney, Theron J. Solomon, were preparing for trial on allegations by Wilkes-Barre police she pulled a handgun on several juveniles following a fight involving her son at Parsons Park at Scott and Carolina streets, Wilkes-Barre, on April 17, 2022.

Saxton allegedly forced a boy into her Jeep Cherokee and drove off only to return to the park.

Police in court records say they recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun in “plain view” of Saxton’s vehicle.

However, Solomon during a pre-trial hearing argued an officer’s body camera recording showed the firearm was under the driver’s seat.

On Monday, Solomon successfully argued an attempt by prosecutors to add the charge false imprisonment against Saxton.

Lupas said Saxton will be sentenced June 13.