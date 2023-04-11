🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A man wanted on drug possession and traffic offenses and another wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department were apprehended following a standoff with local police and U.S. Marshals Service earlier Tuesday.

Brandon Brian Mayewski, 24, of West South Street, Nanticoke, and Joseph Bobbin, 32, were taken into custody at about 12 p.m. when they attempted to escape a residence on East Green Street.

Mayewski and Bobbin initially refused to exit the residence but were caught when they ran out a rear door.

Court records say Mayewski was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop on Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, on Jan. 6.

When a township officer was behind Mayewski’s Hyundai at a red traffic signal, Mayewski reversed his vehicle nearly colliding with the police cruiser, court records say.

Mayewski then shifted into drive and pulled off the right shoulder of Sans Souci, jumping out claiming their was something wrong with the vehicle, according to court records.

The officer noticed expired inspection and emission stickers on the vehicle’s windshield and a syringe in plain view in the middle cup holder, court records say.

Mayewski was detained after he told an officer he was not diabetic.

During a search of his body, police found four glassine packets in his jeans pocket, court records say.

Mayewski allegedly admitted there were drugs inside the vehicle.

Police in court records say a search of the vehicle resulted in a bag filled with heroin/fentanyl and four syringes.

Mayewski was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, two vehicle code violations and a traffic citation. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Bobbin was wanted for failing to appear before a county judge on a parole violation in March.