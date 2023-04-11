🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Firefighters this afternoon are battling an intense blaze that tore through a double-block home on Keech Street in the city’s Honey Pot section, as well as a large brush fire in the same neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear whether the two were connected, though several people at the scene said it did appear the brush fires may have been started by burning debris from the blaze.

Nanticoke Police Det. Sgt. Chad Southern confirmed the side of the house which caught fire was vacant, and the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Daniel Guevarez, who lives in one half of the double-block home, told the Times Leader he and his dog were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. Guevarez said the other half had been vacant for about 10 years, and he heard people walking around that side of the building just before the fire started.

A neighbor who declined to be identified also told the Times Leader that she believed one side of the home had been unoccupied for many years, and that one of her cars has been damaged by the blaze.

