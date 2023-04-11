🔊 Listen to this

Butler Township police are investigating a motorcycle crash from Tuesday afternoon that left the motorcycle’s operator dead.

According to a news release issued by Butler Township police chief William J. Feissner, the accident was a one-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Honey Hole Road and Silverleaf Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were originally notified of the accident by a witness, who relayed to authorities that they had seen a motorcycle go over an embankment.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified in the release as Roy L. Dalton, 71, of Freeland, was pronounced dead at the scene by Luzerne County Deputy Coroner Jeff Stock. It was noted that Dalton was the only person on the motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation has determined that Dalton was operating a Honda Gold Wing touring motorcycle and traveling east on Honey Hole Road when the motorcycle went off the roadway on the right side and over an embankment.

It was still undetermined later Tuesday what caused the motorcycle to veer off the roadway and crash, according to Feissner.