🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A project to be put before City Council could mean a reduction in flood insurance for hundreds of buildings, and financial relief to 800 families in the city and Hanover township.

On Tuesday night’s work session agenda was a proposal by Mayor George Brown to sign documents for awarding the Solomon Creek Letter of Map Revision, or LOMR, application contract to Borton Lawson Engineering, LLC. for $76,500.

“This is big for the city,” Mike Belusko, Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman said Tuesday.

A Letter of Map Revision is FEMA’s modification of the current effective flood map based on physical changes or more accurate data.

The updated data could bring 281 structures completely out of the floodplain and reduce flood insurance to affected properties, according to Snyder.

According to city Controller Darren Snyder, now is the perfect time for the LOMR.

“So, why do it now? We have three creeks that run through the city of Wilkes-Barre: Mill Creek, Laurel Run Creek, and Solomon’s Creek, and all of the infrastructure was built during the 1930s, so it’s a lot for us to keep up with,” he said.

“Plus, there’s been several upgrades and changes in topography over the years. Now, we have more precise data and a much higher level of software to be able to do this work,” Snyder said.

The plan is expected to be on the agenda for Thursday night’s council meeting, along with several other items.

Bank sale, other action

In other discussion:

• Next on council’s agenda for discussion was a proposed sale of the former First National Bank building on Public Square.

The city hopes to sell the property to Bricklynn, LLC for $450,000.

Included in the cost of the property is a $250,000 grant to be used for renovations on the building. City officials hope the grant will encourage the new owners to continue to invest in it.

“It’s really going to be a dynamic change,” Brown said. “Not just for that building, but Public Square too.”

• Council also discussed selling a lot on Rear East Main Street to AMGG General LLC for the amount of $5,000. The property would be turned into a used car sales lot, and the new owners plan to repave it.

The lot, which is currently vacant, is currently being utilized as parking for the nearby gas station, so selling it offers a way for the city to host a new business.

• Next on the agenda, the Mayor presented a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant (RCAP) in the amount of $500,000 to assist the King’s College Student Success Center Project. The money from the grant will be used for construction and renovation at the King’s College Corgan Library.

• Last on the council’s agenda was the appointment of Stanley Jackson to the Housing Authority.

According to the Mayor, Jackson’s appointment was a ‘no-brainer.’

“He has a heart for the city and doing good things,” he said.

• Council members Tony Brooks, John E. Marconi, and Beth McBride brought presentations to the council, including graffiti concerns in the city, lack of street signs on Stanton Street and Cedar Lane, and trash clean up in various spots.