WILKES-BARRE — Acting on a complaint, a representative of the SPCA was dispatched to the Kingston Armory on Tuesday to inspect the animals appearing in the 72nd Irem Shrine Circus.

Vicky Vangorder, a Humane Society police officer, said she met with the owners of all the animals at the circus and all the animals are being treated humanely.

“All the animals are in great shape,” Vangorder said. “They are very well taken care of — they have fresh food and water and they are taken outside for exercise. The hay is fresh too.”

Vangorder said the complaint that the SPCA received alleged that the elephants at this year’s circus were being bull whipped.

However, there are no elephants at the Irem Shrine Circus this year.

“They have nothing to hide,” Vangorder said of the circus participants and animal owners. “Everyone was very pleasant and they welcomed me to inspect the animal area. Like I said, all the animals were being treated very humanely.”

John Richards, Chairman of the Irem Shrine Circus, was pleased with the inspection.

“I appreciate the SPCA and all they do and that they took time to come here,” Richards said. “And they found what we know — that all the animals are treated humanely and are very well cared for every year.”

On Monday, the first day of the circus, Silvie Pomicter, President of Voice of the Animals, and about 10 others were holding signs in protest of the use of animals in the circus.

Pomicter said the animals live under the constant threat of the bull-hook — a sharp steel-tipped weapon resembling a fireplace poker — or a whip.

This year’s Irem Shrine Circus features camels, ponies, dogs and a pig.

Pomicter said public attitudes about using animals for entertainment has been changing in recent years, which is one of the reasons the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has discontinued using animals.

The 72nd Irem Shrine Circus will be at the Kingston Armory from Monday, April 10, to Sunday, April 16.

Show times are as follows:

Monday, April 10, 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13, 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.

Tickets are: $8, $10, $12, $13, $18 & $22

Call 570-714-0783 (office hours Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) or visit iremshrinecircus.com.

