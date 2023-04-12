🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County — together with the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — is under a ‘Red Flag Warning’ from the National Weather Service due to heightened fire risks.

The hot, dry conditions also led Nanticoke City to declare a two-week burn ban for its residents, one day after flames destroyed a double-block home and sparked a large brush fire in the Honey Pot section.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

The NWS Red Flag Warning went into effect at 12 p.m. and will stay in effect until 8 p.m.

According to the NWS, afternoon humidity of 20-30% is expected, as well as wind gusts up to 30 mph.

These conditions, combined with warm temperatures, can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Recent weather conditions, as well as a series of brush fires over the last few days, led the City of Nanticoke to issue a burn ban effective Wednesday afternoon.

Nanticoke burn ban

According to a post on the Nanticoke Fire Department Facebook page, the burn ban went into effect at 12 p.m. and will stay in effect until April 26.

The post stated that any open burning out of doors, either in a burn barrel or on the ground, is prohibited.

Open burning is defined as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material that includes garbage, grass, twigs, litter, paper and vegetative matter, involved with land clearing or any sort of debris.

The use of propane or gas stoves and charcoal briquette grills is not covered under the burn ban, said the post.

If necessary, the ban will be extended.

Weather outlook

The NWS’ website on Wednesday afternoon showed Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings for a large crescent of the country, stretching from the Southwest to coastal New England.

According to our partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU, the elevated risk of wildfires will continue through Thursday evening. Low humidity, gusty winds and a dry ground will contribute to the increased possibility of brush fires across Pennsylvania.

Near-record highs in the middle and upper 80s are likely for Thursday and Friday, Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell says.