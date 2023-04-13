🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre police officers are seen investigating along the Susquehanna River following Wednesday evening’s shooting.

WILKES-BARRE — Police responded to a shooting at the corner of South River and Market streets in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday evening, and the suspect remained at large, our newsgathering partners with Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report.

Eyewitness News saw several police units responding to South River Street near the Market Street bridge for a reported shooting around 7 p.m.

Investigators said one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

King’s College and Wilkes University both sent out alerts to students and faculty as police were secured the scene.

Students with King’s College and Wilkes University were advised to use caution and avoid the area.