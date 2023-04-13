🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University’s Nesbitt School of Pharmacy launched a two-day opioid awareness effort Wednesday by inviting students and the public to walk continuously around the Fenner Quadrangle.

While the walking itself may have been a bit light — possibly due to excellent spring weather just as the semester comes to an end — event co-chairs Ashleigh Brady and Nik Norman deemed it a success, thanks to an increase in funds raised.

The school sold T-shirts in advance, with about 50 people coming to pick their orders up. They also offered hot dogs at a $1 each — a real bargain, these days, Nik argued — and sold out. All told, they raised about $200 for the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department to purchase Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose, often saving lives.

“Last year we raised about $120,” Ashleigh said, “So we’re happy about this.”

The awareness effort continues Thursday with a Fentanyl Exposure Presentation at 10 a.m. Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Thomas Franko and Norman will give a presentation to Wilkes-Barre fighters and paramedics on fentanyl exposure at the city’s South Station on High Street.