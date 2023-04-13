Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — C. David Pedri, President & CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, said Wednesday Non-Profit Forum provided $160,000 in grants to 30 Northeastern Pennsylvania non-profits.
“There are so many great people working to make Northeastern Pennsylvania a great place to live, it is our honor here at the Luzerne Foundation to stand with them,” Pedri said. “Today we helped veterans, families dealing with a cancer diagnosis, children in need of medical care and our libraries just to name a few areas of need. Being in the room with these leaders who are dedicated to improving our area is nothing short of inspiring.”
Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation is hopeful that the forum also provides the basis for collaboration among the many Northeastern Pennsylvania non-profits.
“The grants are wonderful, but they only go so far,” Pedri said. “The true worth of this Non-Profit Forum is the discussions and partnerships that are formed when hearing about another charity’s mission. Together, we can do so much.”
Tara Mugford Wilson, Chair of the Luzerne Foundation board, said the forum offers non-profits an opportunity to be heard and to provide awareness of each group’s mission.
“And our 400 foundations can learn about each of these charities and what they do for the community,” Mugford Wilson said.
Members of the Luzerne Foundation’s Grants Distribution Committee are: Megan Kennedy, Chair; Lauren Allen, Mary Hirthler, Jackie Brozena and Lex Sloot.
Recipients
Every nonprofit that presented will receive a grant of at least $5,000
Catherine McAuley Center
Child Hunger Outreach
Wyoming Valley Children’s Assoc.
Greater Pittston Santa Squad
Jewish Community Alliance
Meals on Wheels WV
NEPA Inclusive
NEPA Rainbow
Pathways Unplanned
PA Outdoor Veterans
Ronald McDonald House (Danville)
Souper Sundays
Step by Step
Global Orphan Project-LC Care Portal
Family Service Association of NEPA
Everhart Museum
Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society
KISS Theatre
NEPA Philharmonic
Hazleton Art League
Dress for Success
Osterhout Free Library
Pittston Memorial Library
McGlynn Center
Cori’s Place
Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA
Hazleton Integration Project
ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
Volunteers in Medicine
Hazleton Area Recreation Program
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.