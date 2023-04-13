🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — C. David Pedri, President & CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, said Wednesday Non-Profit Forum provided $160,000 in grants to 30 Northeastern Pennsylvania non-profits.

“There are so many great people working to make Northeastern Pennsylvania a great place to live, it is our honor here at the Luzerne Foundation to stand with them,” Pedri said. “Today we helped veterans, families dealing with a cancer diagnosis, children in need of medical care and our libraries just to name a few areas of need. Being in the room with these leaders who are dedicated to improving our area is nothing short of inspiring.”

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation is hopeful that the forum also provides the basis for collaboration among the many Northeastern Pennsylvania non-profits.

“The grants are wonderful, but they only go so far,” Pedri said. “The true worth of this Non-Profit Forum is the discussions and partnerships that are formed when hearing about another charity’s mission. Together, we can do so much.”

Tara Mugford Wilson, Chair of the Luzerne Foundation board, said the forum offers non-profits an opportunity to be heard and to provide awareness of each group’s mission.

“And our 400 foundations can learn about each of these charities and what they do for the community,” Mugford Wilson said.

Members of the Luzerne Foundation’s Grants Distribution Committee are: Megan Kennedy, Chair; Lauren Allen, Mary Hirthler, Jackie Brozena and Lex Sloot.

Recipients

Every nonprofit that presented will receive a grant of at least $5,000

Catherine McAuley Center

Child Hunger Outreach

Wyoming Valley Children’s Assoc.

Greater Pittston Santa Squad

Jewish Community Alliance

Meals on Wheels WV

NEPA Inclusive

NEPA Rainbow

Pathways Unplanned

PA Outdoor Veterans

Ronald McDonald House (Danville)

Souper Sundays

Step by Step

Global Orphan Project-LC Care Portal

Family Service Association of NEPA

Everhart Museum

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society

KISS Theatre

NEPA Philharmonic

Hazleton Art League

Dress for Success

Osterhout Free Library

Pittston Memorial Library

McGlynn Center

Cori’s Place

Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

Hazleton Integration Project

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

Volunteers in Medicine

Hazleton Area Recreation Program

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.