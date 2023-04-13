Cartwright tours Schott to discuss $2.7M defense contract

U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright is seen Wednesday through a plate of glass doped with the rare earth metal neodymium, a glass produced in the Schott Duryea plant for a laser used in fusion experiments. Cartwright toured the facility and talked about the expansion of a defense contract the company recently won.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright talks about the many innovations Schott has developed during a media conference in the company’s Duryea plant lobby. Schott Director of Sales and Marketing Stephen Sokach is on the left.

DURYEA — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright visited Schott North America Wednesday morning to tour its operations here and herald a multi-million-dollar defense contract recently awarded to the specialty glass company.

The expanded $2.7 million contract with Raytheon Technologies will enable Schott to supply the U.S. Army with infrared glass for its Stinger Missile program, a critical component of air defense systems.

During a press conference in the lobby of the Schott facility, Cartwright, D-Moosic, explained that the U.S. Army’s Stinger Missile has “supersonic speed, agility and a highly accurate guidance system.”

The infrared, transmissive glass manufactured at Schott will go at the end of the launch tube — which sits on the soldier’s shoulder — used to both protect the missile and function as a launch pad. When fired, the glass will shatter.

Sales Director Steve Sokach explained that the glass is durable enough to withstand “battlefield operations,” and fragile enough not to disrupt the missile.

The glass also transmits multiple wavelengths, which allows for “target acquisition” as well as “designation capabilities” within the missile itself. Because of this, it is primarily used in defensive postures.

According to Sokach, Schott is currently in the process of manufacturing an order for 1,000 parts and this new order will be for 2,000 more.

The recent order will help support the Duryea production site, which currently employs about 150 people, and add to Schott’s “existing relationship with the U.S government.”

Cartwright, whose support and advocacy helped win Schott the expanded contract, spoke about the work and innovation being done by the company, thanking the employees of Schott for their dedication and “cutting-edge skills.”

As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee, Cartwright said that he saw it as his job to secure the funding needed “in order positively impact our local economy and provide good paying jobs for folks right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Cartwright also stressed that this contract will enable the U.S. military to provide Ukraine with the continued military support it needs to fight against Russia’s invasion. The Stinger Missile, Cartwright explained, has been instrumental in giving Ukraine an “operational edge” over Russian aircraft.

“Today’s announcement is good news for Ukraine and bad news for the criminal Vladimir Putin,” said Cartwright.

After the press conference, Cartwright was led around a tour of the Schott Facility, where employees showed off several production areas and the materials manufactured there.

This included a demonstration of Schott’s fiber optic core rods, used to make optical inverts for night vision goggles. The area was momentarily plunged into darkness as Cartwright had the chance to look through a pair himself.

Other highlights included a look at Schott’s disposable debris shields and laser glasses, as well as an area used to produce guidance systems for aircraft.