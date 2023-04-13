🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors want one trial for the parents charged in the fentanyl overdose death of their 16-day-old girl in 2021.

Jennifer Travinski, 45, and Gary Edward Travinski Jr., 40, were charged in November after extensive medical tests showed their baby, Arya, died from breast milk containing fentanyl. The baby died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

Following separate preliminary hearings, Jennifer Travinski’s case was assigned to Judge David W. Lupas and Gary Travinski’s case was assigned to Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Prosecutors are seeking one trial for the parents stating the case consist of the same sequence of events, same witnesses and the same investigators.

Lupas scheduled a hearing on the request to consolidate the two cases for one trial on May 1.

Jennifer Travinski, represented by Attorney Demetrius Fannick, is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Gary Travinski, represented by Attorney Mark Aaron Hinrichs, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Jennifer Travinski was using fentanyl and breastfeeding her daughter. Laboratory tests of bottled breast milk kept in a refrigerator in their Highlark Drive, Larksville, home showed it contained fentanyl, court records say.

Jennifer Travinski remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Gary Travinski was jailed Feb. 22 when Sklarosky revoked his $100,000 bail after prosecutors successfully argued he tested positive for fentanyl after his November arrest.