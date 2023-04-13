🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A woman from New York State waiting outside a medical facility along South Mountain Boulevard urinated in the parking lot, danced to loud music with a beer in her hand and had an open 30 pack of beer in her vehicle Wednesday, according to court records.

Police in Fairview Township arrested Erin M. Pugh, 50, of East Moriches, after she caused a disturbance outside a Geisinger medical facility just before 4:30 p.m., court records say.

Police responded to the medical facility on a report a woman urinated in the parking lot.

Pugh was found sitting inside a vehicle playing loud music.

Police in court records say Pugh exited the vehicle with a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in her hand and began dancing in the parking lot.

Pugh allegedly refused several commands by an officer to turn the music down. When she was asked to produce her identification card, Pugh allegedly said, “The (expletive) I am.”

Police allege Pugh eventually dug through her purse and pulled out a wallet wrapped in a handkerchief.

Pugh yelled at the officers to leave her alone and she was waiting for her boyfriend who had a doctor’s appointment, court records say.

Police said there were empty beer cans in front of her vehicle and an open 30 pack of beer inside the car.

When an officer advised Pugh she was under arrest, she allegedly yelled, “You are not (expletive) arresting me.”

When Pugh was removed from the vehicle, she allegedly tossed a beer can across the parking lot.

Police in court records say Pugh repeatedly struck her head off a cage inside the cruiser and kicked chairs, a door and walls inside the police department.

Pugh was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and public drunkenness. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.