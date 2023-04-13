🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police released limited information regarding a shooting in River Commons Park near the Market Street Bridge.

In a post on the city police department’s Facebook page, officers were patrolling the area of South and North River streets when they were approached by a person who stated two men were arguing along the River Commons and a gunshot was heard at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded and encountered a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting victim was involved in a disturbance with the unknown suspect.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6778.