LUZERNE — Convenient Food Mart, 101 Main St., Luzerne, sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, April 12 drawing.

Convenient Food Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-36-41-44-59, and the red Powerball® 4 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

Players may visit — palottery.com — for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 21,600 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,500 tickets purchased with Power Play® and more than 2,900 tickets purchased with Double Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $219 million, or $119.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 15.

