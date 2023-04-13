🔊 Listen to this

Fresh fruits and vegetables are coming to the Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot.

The mall is teaming up with Watsontown-based Valley Farm Market to host a weekly market starting tomorrow, April 14, and running each Friday through Oct. 27. It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a release issued by the mall.

The market will be located under tents at the bottom of the mall parking lot, across from Sonic Drive-In.

Valley Farm Market formerly operated in the convenience store parking lot on the corner of Kidder and Mundy Streets.

They will offer a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as desserts, breads and honey.