WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Will Beekman, ASM Global’s General Manager at the Mohegan Sun Arena, said last week’s Kenny Chesney concert set all-time records for ticket sales and food and beverage sales for the facility.

According to Beekman, gross ticket sales for the country music superstar were more than $1.2 million, and the food and beverage sales also set a record. The crowd for Chesney was 8,500, Beekman said.

“It was our highest grossing event,” Beekman told the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority board members. “And we followed that up with nearly 7,000 people at Monday’s concert featuring Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.”

And Beekman said, huge crowds are expected to come out for several upcoming events: Monster Jam, May 5-7; Zach Bryan, May 13; Breaking Benjamin, May 18; WWE Friday Night Smackdown June 2; and Thomas Rhett, July 7.

“I want to especially thank our staff here at the arena,” Beekman said. “Many of them did not get to celebrate Easter because they were here setting up for the Kenny Chesney concert, then tearing it down and setting up for the Monday event. It was a lot of work and I wanted to publicly thank them. It really was a huge team effort and we appreciate them all.”

Board actions

In meeting action on Wednesday, the board:

• Approved purchasing an “active assailant” insurance policy for coverage through August 2024. Beekman and Board Chair Donna Cupinski said the policy took effect immediately, providing $3 million in liability coverage. The premium for the policy is $20,396, they said.

• Heard a report that detailed planned replacement of the light poles in the parking lot and the proposed purchase of a new Zamboni machine for ice maintenance.

