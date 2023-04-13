🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ashley police on Wednesday withdrew all charges against a Philadelphia man who stood accused of initiating a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle last month.

Jabri Thompson, 20, was accused of operating a Hyundai Tuscon and failed to stop for police when it was learned the vehicle was reported stolen in Philadelphia on March 25, according to court records.

Thompson fled into Sugar Notch Borough and abandoned the vehicle when he came to a dead end on Oak Street, court records say.

A passenger in the vehicle, Ahzhay D. Jackson, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested when he was found in a wooded area.

During a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday, police withdrew charges of receiving stolen property, theft, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and several drug offenses against Thompson.

A district judge dismissed charges of resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of marijuana against Jackson.