WILKES-BARRE — Shortly after City Council approved the sale of 59-63 Public Square — the long-vacant former First National Bank Building — for $450,000, Mayor George Brown said he expects “some activity” to begin soon.

Brown said the building will be sold to Bricklynn, LLC, and a representative of Bricklynn, Joseph Frederick, has said the developer “plans to convert the building into a creative retail space for the community which will stimulate economic growth and neighborhood revitalization to the surrounding area of downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

“The construction manager will be here shortly now that the sale has been approved,” Brown said. “They will start measuring and begin to prepare their plan for the building.”

The former bank was built in 1906 and had been vacant for years before the city bought it for $225,000 at a Luzerne County delinquent-tax sale in 2004.

In 2020, Brown told the Times Leader that more than $1.5 million in state gaming grants had gone into stabilizing the roof, the skylights and the exterior and removing lead paint and asbestos to make it marketable.

Resident Tony Thomas, a candidate for City Controller, said the proposed project will send a message to other potential developers, as well as the general public, that Downtown Wilkes-Barre is a good place for businesses to locate and for people to dine and shop.

“Once this project begins, others could follow,” Thomas said. “It will definitely attract more people to the downtown.”

Resident Sam Troy objected to the sale of the building, saying he felt it was worth more and an independent appraisal should have been done.

Other action

In other action on Thursday:

• Council also approved a Business Plan and Application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant (RCAP) in the amount of $500,000 for assistance with the King’s College Student Success Center Project.

The proper city officials will designate King’s College to be the administrator/sub-applicant and that the cooperation agreement will also stipulate that the City and college are obligated to comply with RCAP terms and conditions of this grant agreement.

Resident John Suchoski took exception to the RCAP decision, asking council if there was any “hard data” available that shows that the city benefits from projects like the one King’s has planned. Suchoski also asked if the city should seek some sort of payments from the colleges in lieu of property taxes.

“I’d like to know how these grants are benefiting the city,” Suchoski said.

Council member Bill Barrett said having two colleges in the downtown is a great benefit to the city. He said students and employees work in the city, patronize city businesses and pay rent.

“King’s and Wilkes are not going away,” Barrett said. “And these grants don’t cost city taxpayers anything. We need to work with the colleges whenever we can.”

Thomas also addressed the issue of the RCAP grants.

“If we don’t assist in securing these grants, the money will go elsewhere,” he said. “These projects have made the city more desirable and safer.”

• Council also approved awarding a contract to Borton Lawson Engineering, LLC, for $76,500 for the Solomon Creek Letter of Map Revision.

Mayor Brown said the project could bring a reduction in flood insurance for hundreds of buildings, and financial relief to 800 properties in the city and Hanover Township.

Borton Lawson, which performed an initial feasibility study, would undertake a more detailed analysis whose findings would be presented to the Federal Emergency Management agency along with an application seeking map revisions; those revisions would lower the risk designation for properties in areas where the flood control system has been improved.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, has said the project duration should be approximately six months — two to three months for the engineers review and another 90 days for the FEMA review.

• Resident Brian Ferry submitted a plan he prepared to improve vacant lots along Pennsylvania Avenue. Ferry, who is studying to be a landscape architect, said the city should consider improving the sidewalks and parcels and he also suggested building a park in the stretch.

When asked for an estimate for the work, Ferry said $12 million total, half of that for the park alone.

Council thanked Ferry for his positive idea and it would be taken under consideration, with cost being the main concern.

• Council appointed Stanley Jackson to the city Housing Authority.

