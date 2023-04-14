Pace to resign May 31, cites family’s needs

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief DF Pace is seen speaking at Thursday’s police commission meeting, during which he announced he will resign May 31.

EXETER — Just days after his emotional return to duty, Wyoming Area Regional Police Lt. Michael Turner is in line for a promotion.

He’s headed right to the top.

Effective May 31, Chief DF Pace will resign from his current position heading the department, he announced at Thursday night’s police commission meeting. Turner will take over the post the following day. The commission unanimously accepted Pace’s resignation and Turner’s promotion.

Pace, who was the newly amalgamated department’s first chief, said he was stepping down due to conflicts between work and family life.

“When I was brought in as police chief in July of last year, I committed to delivering a well-organized, professional police department to these five municipalities, and we have been able to accomplish that in spades,” he said.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, which serves the communities of West Wyoming, Wyoming, Exeter, Exeter Township, and West Pittston, formally went into service at the beginning of this year. The project was at least a year in the making.

“Many people thought it couldn’t be done. There were a lot of critics, there were a lot of naysayers. Nonetheless, we were able to deliver a department and we began operations on Jan. 1,” Pace said.

Pace pointed to Arthur Becker, a Harding resident and public audience member at the meeting, as one of the initial critics of the proposed police department.

“My wife and I supported the idea. We had some reservations about wording and how the police department was formed,” Becker responded. “However, the police department has proved itself to us and my wife and I do see a presence in Exeter Township much stronger than we have seen. It’s definitely a move in the right direction … a very, very positive thing for Exeter Township.”

“And you’ll continue to see that,” Pace continued to the audience.

Turner: ‘I am humbled’

Turner then rose to address the audience, noting his friendship with Pace “inspired” him.

“You have my 110 percent commitment — I can promise you that Chief Pace’s blueprints and foundation are going to move forward and nothing is going to change,” Turner told the audience.

Turner, who has served each community that the police department covers during his career, suffered a severe car accident late last year.

The former West Pittston chief was injured in a car crash outside the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming Dec. 15 when, according to police, a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed into the north bound lane of Route 11, striking Turner’s vehicle. Turner has not only managed to rebound from injuries so severe he was later told survival was “a coin toss,” but he did so quicker than expected.

Turner said that during his recovery, Pace visited him many times a week to update him on what was occurring at the department. According to Turner, these visits kept his mind going and motivated him to work harder.

He returned to work on Monday.

Before returning to his seat on Thursday night, Turner turned to thank the commission.

“I am humbled. I am honored to serve this position, and rest assured that this department is going to move forward,” he said.

Pace, a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, will continue to serve as a consultant for three areas to assist the transition: grants management, accreditation, and policies and procedures creation.