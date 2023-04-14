🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Nanticoke man captured earlier this week by U.S. Marshals was arraigned Friday on allegations he burglarized a shed behind a residence in Loomis Park.

Brandon Brian Mayewski, 24, addresses listed as East Broad Street and West South Street, admitted he cut a lock off a shed looking for a place to sleep on April 5, according to court records.

Police allege surveillance cameras in Loomis Park off Dundee Road recorded Mayewski stealing a bicycle and a gasoline container from several yards.

A resident of the park followed Mayewski to a business at Dundee Road and Sans Souci Parkway with a motorcycle after breaking into the shed, court records say.

When police arrived, Mayewski sped away on a motorcycle and eluded capture, according to court records.

Mayewski and Joseph Bobbin, 32, who was wanted for failing to appear for a court proceeding, were captured by U.S. Marshals with assistance from Hanover Township, Nanticoke and Newport Township police on April 11.

Mayewski and Bobbin were arrested after a standoff with authorities when they attempted to flee out a rear door of a home on East Green Street, Nanticoke, authorities said.

Mayewski was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of burglary, flight to avoid apprehension, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

In an unrelated case, Mayewski was wanted by Hanover Township police on drug possession and vehicle violations stemming from a traffic stop on Sans Souci Parkway on Jan. 6. Bail was set at $25,000 on the Jan. 6 case.