KINGSTON TWP. — Flames forced a woman and her daughter from their Lawn Avenue home Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Shavertown Fire Chief Gary Beisel said the blaze began in a ventilation fan in the second floor bathroom. It then quickly spread through the ceiling up into the attic of the home.

Crews were able to quickly confine and knock down the fire, Beisel added.

The fire struck on an unseasonably warm afternoon, when temperatures soared into the 90s. Beisel said he was hopeful the family would not be displaced on the hot day, and the Red Cross had been contacted.