JENKINS TWP. — Jenkins Township Police, along with the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of two motorcycles that occurred Friday at 995 James Musto Bypass.

The property owner told police someone had entered his dry storage container and had stolen two motorcycles which were stored inside: A blue 2012 Harley-Davidson bearing Pennsylvania license plate 0740Z, and a 2002 white and black Honda CBR with no plate.

Both motorcycles fled the parking lot heading southbound on the James Musto Bypass.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jenkins Township Police Department at 570-654-1281 or Luzerne County 911 Center.