Shawnee Fort Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently met and made a donation to the food pantry located in the basement of All Saints Parish in Plymouth.

A donation was presented to volunteers Frank and Kathleen Handley. The food pantry is open the last Thursday of each month from 10 a.m.-noon and services the local community. To volunteer or donate, please call All Saints Parish at 570-779-5323.

Shawnee Fort Chapter is based in Plymouth and is active in the Plymouth and surrounding communities. For more information on membership or our activities, please call 570-704-9809 or visit our public Facebook page.