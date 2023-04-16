Nardone’s ‘Oh What a Night of 60s Rock & Roll’ set for May 6

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gary Lewis started playing the drums when he was five years old, when his dad purchased a drum set for the house.

Now 77, Lewis, the leader of Gary Lewis & the Playboys, will be in Wilkes-Barre on May 6, as part of Joe Nardone’s “Oh What a Night of ’60s Rock & Roll” show at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The show will feature an incredible four-act lineup of legendary ’60s hit-makers. In addition to Gary Lewis & the Playboys, appearing will be Jay & the Americans, the Grass Roots, and Jimmy Russo.

Lewis said he enjoyed banging on the drums, practicing whenever he could.

“My dad — (the legendary comedian Jerry Lewis) — had a friend who visited often,” Lewis said. “He would take me to the room with the drums and he would show me how to hold the sticks properly and how to put a beat down. That would go on until I was 12 years old.”

“So, I guess I can say that I had seven years of free drum lessons from Buddy Rich,” Lewis said.

Rich was an American jazz drummer, songwriter, conductor, and bandleader. He is considered one of the most influential drummers of all time.

Jerry Lewis was part of the comedy duo of Martin & Lewis with Dean Martin. Lewis also hosted the MDA telethon for years, raising millions of dollars every Labor Day weekend.

Gary Lewis now lives in Rochester, N.Y., and he talked about being in the music arena for nearly 60 years.

“I absolutely love what I do,” Lewis said. “I live for it. And I’m sure that it has a lot to do with my good health and that I can still sing without dropping a key.”

Lewis said he and his band mates wrote a lot of their hits and album tunes and also picked a lot of songs from other writers.

Lewis said concert goers will enjoy the show on May 6.

“They will hear so many Top 10 songs of the ’60s,” Lewis said. “And we will play a few cover tunes that fit right in with that era. It really is still a kick to be able to get on stage and play those songs for the crowd.”

Headlining the May 6 concert will be Jay and the Americans. The band started with four teenagers singing in Sandy Yaguda’s Brooklyn basement, and they are still going strong today.

Yaguda, who also goes by Sandy Deanne, is the Founding Father of Jay & the Americans. He and Marty Sanders are the two remaining original members.

Yaguda described himself as “singer and musician, record producer, and chief cook and bottle washer.

He said the group “is on our third ‘Jay.’” Jay Trainor was the original Jay, then Jay Black followed and now, for the last 16 years, Jay Reincke is the lead singer for Jay and the Americans.

“It’s been a 62-year run,” Yaguda said. “People always say thank you for keeping the music alive — but at my age, I feel the music is keeping me alive.”

Yaguda, who lives in Long Beach, N.Y., said performing the music of Jay & the Americans gives him a purpose.

“It’s something I love to do,” he said. “We have our loyal fans and we have new fans as well — three or four generations of fans.”

Dusty Hanvey has been playing guitar and singing backup vocals for the Grass Roots since 1984. He said he has performed in Wilkes-Barre many times, with groups like the Righteous Brothers, and The Monkees.

“This music is what we all grew up with — it’s my generation of music,” Hanvey said. “It’s timesless and features great composition. There has to be some human element in the music and this band is so good — solid and tight.”

Hanvey said the current Grass Roots have been together for more than 30 years.

“We remain true to the music,” he said. “We sound like the records. And there are so many hit songs of the Grass Roots.”

Jay & the Americans had mega-hits like “She Cried,” “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Let’s Lock the Door (and Throw Away the Key),” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and many more.

The Grass Roots also had many hit singles in the late sixties and early seventies, achieving three top ten singles, six top twenty singles, fourteen top 40 singles, two gold albums and selling more than 20 million records worldwide.

The late Rob Grill’s vocals became the band’s signature. In 1967, their first hit, “Let’s Live for Today,” went gold. In 1968, the Grass Roots performed at the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami Pop Festivals, and “Midnight Confession” was a Top 5 hit. “I’d Walk a Million Miles” was the follow up hit. Other hits from 1969-1972 included “Temptation Eyes,” “Sooner or Later,” “Heaven Knows” and “Two Divided by Love.”

Gary Lewis & the Playboys were overnight stars in 1965-1966. Legendary producer Snuff Garrett brought Gary the song “This Diamond Ring,” and they recorded it with the Wrecking Crew backing them up. After an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show (Gary & the Playboys performed on the Sullivan Show five times), “This Diamond Ring” shot to #1 on the charts.

Gary and the band also performed on many other TV shows, including “Shindig,” “Hullabaloo” and Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”

More hits included “Count Me In” (#2), “Save Your Heart for Me” (#2), “Everybody Loves a Clown” (#4), “She’s Just My Style” (#3), “Sure Gonna Miss Her” (#9) and Green Grass” (#8).

In all, Gary Lewis & the Playboys had 8 gold singles, 12 top 40 singles and 4 gold albums.

Opening the show will be Jimmy Russo, who has performed as the lead singer of the Earls, Vito and the Salutations and the Duprees. He has performed at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Meadowlands Arena and appeared on T.J. Lubinsky’s PBS TV shows “Doo Wop 52” and “My Music.” His renditions of 60s hits will be a great way to start the concert.

Get your tickets now at the Kirby Center Box Office or by phone at 570-826-1100, or on line at — kirbycenter.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.