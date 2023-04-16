🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During last week’s Congressional recess, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright visited Luzerne County and toured a few agencies.

On Tuesday, Cartwright, D-Moosic, was at SCHOTT Manufacturing in Duryea to announce a multi-million dollar defense contract he helped secure for the specialty glass company.

The $2.7 million contract will supply Launch Tube Windows manufactured by SCHOTT in support of the U.S. Army’s Stinger Missile program.

“Thanks to the innovations that have been part of SCHOTT’s DNA for more than 130 years, more Stinger Missiles will be headed to President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Cartwright said.

On Thursday, Cartwright visited Luzerne County Head Start on Beekman Street, Wilkes-Barre, which promotes school readiness for kids five-and-under.

The program provides children in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties with a developmentally appropriate early childhood education and offers comprehensive health, nutrition and additional family support services.

After meeting with Lynn Biga, executive director, and Head Start leaders to discuss the critical services they provide area families in need, the Congressman was invited to participate in story hour with children in the program.

“Success in elementary school and beyond starts with a quality pre-school education,” Cartwright said. “Thanks to Luzerne County Head Start, our youngest citizens have every opportunity to gain school-readiness skills regardless of their families’ income.”

Also on Thursday, Cartwright toured the new offices of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is in the renovated historic train station in Wilkes-Barre.

During his visit, Cartwright was updated on current and future projects of Visit Luzerne County, including its sponsorship of events like the Fine Arts Fiesta, the Briggs Farm Blues Festival, the Luzerne County Fair, the Pittston Tomato Festival, the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival, and the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

The group also shared plans for the 5th annual Rockin’ The River concert series, which will take place in July.

After spending a solid few days in Luzerne County, Cartwright’s office capped off a busy week by hosting the Congressman’s annual Municipal Leaders Summit at Northampton Community College’s Monroe County Campus.

More than 70 mayors, township leaders, council members, fire and police chiefs, and college and university representatives attended the event where Cartwright was able to hear, firsthand, the challenges facing government leaders and their constituents across the entire 8th Congressional District and what priorities the Congressman should set moving forward.

