🔊 Listen to this

Major General John Gronski (US Army Ret.) was the keynote speaker at Monday’s HONOR Veterans Recognition Luncheon.

PLAINS TWP. — Major General (Ret.) John Gronski on Monday told the crowd at the HONOR Veterans Recognition Luncheon that veterans understand the value of teamwork — a key to being successful in business.

The luncheon, held the Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre – East Mountain, was hosted by Wilkes-Barre Connect, in collaboration with the Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship.

Shanie Mohamed, Director of Economic Development for Wilkes Barre Connect, the entrepreneurial and economic, development arm of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the event recognized the local veteran and veteran entrepreneur community.

“Today’s luncheon is a time to come together to celebrate the achievements of veteran entrepreneurs in the Wyoming Valley and foster a strong connection between the Northeastern Pennsylvania veteran network,” Mohamed said.

Gronski, an Army veteran, was the keynote speaker.

Gerald Ephault, executive director of the Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, co-hosted the event.

“We are so proud to host the Wilkes-Barre Connect inaugural HONOR Veterans Recognition Luncheon in collaboration with the Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Events like this are so incredibly important to be able to recognize the local veteran and veteran entrepreneur community. Today, we celebrate the outstanding achievements of veteran entrepreneurs in the Wyoming Valley and help to foster connections between the Northeastern Pennsylvania veteran network and the resources within our community.”

Griffin-Boylan thanked Gronski, who was raised in NEPA, for his inspiring message, and she congratulated the veteran entrepreneur honorees for their service and all they have done and continue to do.

Honorees

Honored veterans were Clay Cadwalader, Jennifer Micciche and Willy Paulino. The awards were sponsored by Geisinger.

Clay Cadwalader

Back Mountain Brewing Company (BMBC)

BMBC is a small nano-brewery run by the husband-and-wife team, Clay and Charity Cadwalader. They use a quality-over-quantity approach in all the ales and lagers they make.

Cadwalader said true to style is what you can expect when you come into Back Mountain Brewing Co.

BMBC works with Heroes Hearthstone to raise money for the nonprofit veteran organization through their annual beer release and a spring event at the brewery. They also work with the Popko Project Podcast and Bean Nik Coffee during another annual beer release to raise money for the Lake-Lehman High School music and theatre programs.

They hold a Black Friday Toys for Tots event with food trucks and live music. Everyone who brings a toy for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots receives a beer chip good for one 16-ounce pour.

Jennifer Micciche

Designs by Olivia Grey

Designs by Olivia Grey is an all-natural soy candle company based out of Clarks Summit. They proudly offer the best and largest selection of all-natural soy candles, wax melts and diffusers in more than 80 different scents.

They also love to create custom wedding and party candle favors for special events and they teach the art of candle-making to their community through frequent candle-making classes.

Outside their love of candles, Designs by Olivia Grey is actively involved in supporting the community. They collect donations on behalf of Camp Freedom, both in-store and at all of their events. In addition, they are a sponsor of an Abington Little League team and an associate producer sponsor of an independent film by Raven View Productions called “Love at First Sight.”

Willy Paulino

Handyman5000 LLC

and Ha-Ha Magic

The company turns your house into a home. With more than eight years of experience in the field, they strive to provide you with the quality service you are searching for.

Ha-Ha Magic is a comedy/magic show for children’s entertainment. Are you planning a birthday party, but not sure how to keep the kids entertained? Paulino says look no further.

Ha-Ha Magic brings you laughs twisted with a magic show entertaining for both parents and children,

Through both companies, they have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Pittston Santa Squad and the Freedom Fighters Memorial in Olyphant.

They proudly support the CHD Family Awareness group, as well as the young entrepreneurs in the area through “Kidz Biz.”

Keynote speaker

Gronski told the crowd a story.

Gronski began by telling a story about his mentor, who was a veteran and an entrepreneur. He said the man’s parents came to the U.S. from Poland. He said the man’s father died in a coal mine, resulting in his son dropping out of school in the seventh grade to go to work.

Gronski was talking about his family — his grandparent and his father. He said his father’s dream was to start a business and he did just that in 1954.

“But in 1956, his wife died and he was left to raise seven children,” Gronski said. “With the help of family and friends, he grew his business. His name was Paul X. Gronski Sr., my dad, and he was my role model.”

Gronski said veterans make good businessmen and women because they understand the value of teamwork, values, character and truth.

Gronski offered veterans three thoughts about operating a business:

• Be true to your values.

• Always factor in your core values when making business decisions.

• And always take care of your employees because they come into contact with your customers on a daily basis.

“I will leave you with this,” Gronski said. “Always keep our brave men and women of our military in your prayers.”

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, attended the luncheon, along with former state Sen. John Blake, representing U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.