WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man arrested by the Kingston Municipal Police Department on allegations he solicited a minor for sexual acts pled guilty in Luzerne County Court.

John Leroy Burkey Jr., 40, of New Alexander Street, pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Kingston police in court records say Burkey began communicating with a witness posing as a 15-year-old boy in November 2022. Burkey allegedly asked the boy for pictures and, when told that the boy was only 15 years old, he responded, “Wow, I thought you were 18” and further said he did not want to get into trouble.

Despite not wanting to get into trouble, Burkey continued to communicate with the witness agreeing to meet the boy at a storage shed in Wilkes-Barre for sex, court records say.

Burkey is scheduled to be sentenced July 20.