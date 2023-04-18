🔊 Listen to this

A cropped picture allegedly sent by Michael Klutchko to a make believe 15 year old girl. Luzerne County Predator Catcher social media site.

JENKINS TWP. — Police in Jenkins Township charged a Bear Creek Township man on allegations he solicited a 15-year-old girl for sex including sending nude pictures.

Michael John Klutchko, 31, of Gaffney Drive, was allegedly confronted by a cooperating witness not identified in court records when he arrived at a location in Jenkins Township under the belief he was meeting the girl on Jan. 4.

Online chat logs beginning Nov. 13 to the day Klutchko was confronted were posted on the Luzerne County Predator Catcher’s social media accounts. Musa Harris is widely known as the self-proclaimed predator catcher in Luzerne County.

Court records say Klutchko began online conversing with the girl and was told several times he was communicating with a girl who was “almost 16.”

Klutchko allegedly told the girl he had not had sex in more than a year and sent several explicit pictures of himself to the girl.

Klutchko arrived at a parking lot in Jenkins Township believing he was meeting the girl but was confronted by the cooperating witness.

Court records say Klutchko admitted to the cooperating witness he was meeting a 15-year-old girl stating he was (expletive) up for doing stupid (expletive.).

Klutchko was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on two counts of statutory sexual assault and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $25,000 bail.