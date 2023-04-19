🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — President and CEO Mike Hopkins this week said the generosity of our community has accelerated Children’s Service Center’s progress at breaking the cycles of mental health challenges and addiction in families to promote healing and recovery.

“Charitable foundations, businesses and community organizations, and individuals have built momentum through several significant expansion projects in the last 10 years,” Hopkins said. “We are who we are because our community has made a commitment to helping those with significant needs.”

Children’s Service Center celebrated its 161st anniversary on April 11 by honoring PNC, and John Thalenfeld and Adam Thalenfeld for outstanding work to improve the lives of children and families in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

More than 70 guests attended the annual luncheon held at the Westmoreland Club.

Hopkins cited PNC’s support for education, healthcare and economic development throughout the U.S., and its various sponsorships in NEPA, including an instrumental role since 2012 in helping Children’s Service Center expand mental health programming.

For the last 20 years, PNC’s Grow Up Great initiative has held the ultimate goal of helping children through age 5 become better prepared for success in school and life.

Hopkins also lauded John Thalenfeld, and his son, Adam Thalenfeld, for their legacy of helping children and building more resilient families, which began with John’s late father and founder of Trion Industries, David Thalenfeld.

As president and CEO of Trion Industries, John Thalenfeld has fostered a giving culture while building success at Trion, serving on the boards of Children’s Service Center, Family Service Association of NEPA, Appleseed Foundation, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

He also worked to improve the region’s health care as a board member with Highmark/First Priority, Wyoming Valley Health Care System, the PNC Regional Advisory Board, and Temple B’nai B’rith.

An entrepreneur and advocate for human rights and community improvement, Adam Thalenfeld has dedicated his time to improving human settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, and working on urban development at the Ford Foundation and the City of New York.

In 2020, he founded Bread Service PA, a full-service bakery inspired by his love of family and Jewish food in New York City.

He is a board member of Family Service Association of NEPA and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, an executive board member of the Luzerne County Historical Society, and president of B’nai B’rith.

In 2022, CSC and Robinson Counseling Center opened Conyngham Primary Health Care Center to integrate psychological and physical health services for people of all ages. The agency also received honors as the Non-Profit Organization of the Year from Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce, and certification as a Great Place to Work following significant achievements in employee retention and satisfaction.

Luncheon sponsors included Family Service Association of Northeastern PA, M&T Bank, Highmark, Friedman Hospitality Group, Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA), Bread Service PA, Trion Industries, and PNC.

