🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $19.9 million plan for energy-saving improvements at two of the district’s buildings.

The work will include changes to lighting, ceilings and HVAC systems at GAR Middle School and Kistler Elementary School.

Brewer-Garrett Co., of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, had submitted a guaranteed maximum price contract.

Officials said the funds will be allocated from a Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Grant awarded to the district for use on projects that will decrease the district’s energy usage.

Other action

In other action on Tuesday:

• Superintendent Brian J. Costello noted to the board and attendees that the enrollment for the current 9th grade class at Wilkes-Barre Area High School is higher than ever before.

Compared to the average 550 incoming students, the 2022-23 school year saw an influx of over 150 more students in the 9th grade class, he said. The district is equipped to handle 2,600 students, but the increase is notable, he explained.

• The board voted to appoint various coaches for the upcoming sports seasons:

Damon Saxon, cross country/track and field junior high assistant coach

Stanley Sekelsky, volunteer softball assistant coach

Caleb Metcalf, volunteer boys lacrosse assistant coach

Vincent Breese, volunteer cross country/track and field assistant coach

The appointment of a second volunteer cross country/track and field assistant coach was tabled.