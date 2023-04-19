🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man serving five years probation on an involuntary manslaughter conviction and two men were arrested when Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence allegedly finding a large amount of packaged bags of marijuana.

Ziare Waheed Mouzone, 24, of Lloyds Lane, Wilkes-Barre, jumped out a third story window of 351 Winola Ave., Kingston, when drug agents breached the rear door just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

Ziare Mouzone was apprehended after a brief foot chase, court records say.

Jacquis Daquan Tooley, 29, and Abtoine Mouzone Jr., 26, who resided at the Winola Avenue address, were arrested inside the residence where packaged bags of marijuana were allegedly found.

Ziare Mouzone pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his cousin, Diavian Tooley, 19, while recording a video inside his Lloyds Lane residence on March 27, 2021. Ziare Mouzone was handling a .40-caliber Glock handgun when the firearm discharged striking Diavian Tooley in the chest, court records say.

Ziare Mouzone was sentenced to six months house arrest and five years probation on May 2, 2022. He was also wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear in court on charges he provided false information while purchasing a firearm in January 2021.

Ziare Mouzone was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

Jacquis Daquan Tooley and Abtoine Mouzone were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The trio were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Central Court.

Ziare Mouzone and Abtoine Mouzone were jailed without bail at the county correctional facility and Tooley was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.