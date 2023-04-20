Inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest coming to Wilkes-Barre next weekend

WILKES-BARRE — Odds are, if you walk into the Genetti’s Grand Ballroom on Saturday, April 29, you’ll immediately be hit with the smell of pierogies and haluski and the sound of polka tunes.

Once your senses adjust, you’re more than likely to see a crowd of folks dancing to the lively music — welcome to the Pennsylvania Polkafest.

The inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest, a “celebration of the Polish/Slovak ethnic background,” will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 77 East Market St in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and tickets are now on sale.

The 18-time Grammy Award winner, Jimmy Sturr, and his orchestra will provide the entertainment for the night, with special performances by Joe Stanky & The Cadets and John Stanky & The Coalminers.

Sturr has won the most Grammy Award nominations of anyone in the history of musical polka awards.

And to make things even better, one of the members of Sturr’s orchestra is Chris Caffrey, a member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

John ‘Stanky’ Stankovich, who has been performing the polkas with John Stanky & The Coalminers, for over 70 years, is eager to see the crowd’s dance moves.

“I’m looking forward to a big crowd and having a wonderful time. It’s going to be a great affair,” he said.

Back on the map

According to Thom Greco, one of the producers for the festival, the intention behind the event is to place the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area back on the map for polka history.

Greco noted the area’s claim to polka fame, mentioning big names like The Kryger Brothers, a polka ensemble from Wilkes-Barre.

“We’re trying to bring that back to the area, to reclaim its history, and that’s why we’re doing the Pennsylvania Polkafest,” he said.

The bands performing at the event will be paying tribute to The Kryger Brothers by playing some of the ensemble’s original hits.

The Polkafest comes at a perfect time, as Luzerne County recently kicked off its own hall of fame for entertainment and music in 2022. The Kryger Brothers are up for induction into the hall of fame, as previously reported here.

The area’s rich polka history has marked it as one of the leaders in polka music in the United States.

According to Greco, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area has a strong competitor in Chicago.

“So many Slovak and Polish people have gravitated towards this area and the same thing for Chicago, so there’s a competition between the two to see who’s more dedicated to the polka music,” he said.

This is a competition Greco clearly has no plans to lose. The efforts of Pennsylvania Polkafest are intended for the die-hard fans and the polka-curious alike.

‘It’s ageless’

He made sure to emphasize the inclusivity of the event: “It’s ageless,” he said.

According to him, plenty of beginners come to events such as this one, and there will be a plethora of seasoned pros to show beginners the way.

“There will be people there that will show you how to do the steps and it’s really easy to catch on,” Greco said.

The event will also be live recorded by Service Electric Cable TV for rebroadcast at a later date.

Regular admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, call the front desk of the Best Western Plus Genetti hotel at 570-823-6152.

Reserved table seating is also available for $30. Reserved tables can fit up to ten people.