North Branch Land Trust hosts dinner, auction

The silent auction featured everything from wine baskets, jewelry, dog toys and ‘experiences’ like a private picnic at Forest Echo and a guided fly fishing excursion.

WILKES-BARRE — Everything at the North Branch Land Trust’s Annual Dinner and Auction seemed specifically designed to evoke nature.

From the deep green tablecloths to the centerpiece arrangements — which featured blush-colored roses and sparkling butterflies — to the artificial grass backdrops dripping with light, each element represented the power and beauty of the natural world.

Conserving that power and beauty for future generations is the chief mission of the North Branch Land Trust. The non-profit celebrated its 30 anniversary Wednesday at the Westmoreland Club, where attendees enjoyed dinner and had the chance to bid on a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the trust.

There were dozens of auction items available to bid on, ranging from jewelry donated by Boscov’s to a popcorn and wine basket courtesy of the Pittston Popcorn Company. ‘Experiences’ were also auctioned off, like a Saltwater Fishing Weekend in the Boston Harbor donated by Christopher Stasko or a Guided Bird Walk donated by Jim Hayson.

Founded in 1993, the North Branch Land Trust works with private land owners, state agencies and local governments to conserve land and all its natural resources in NEPA.

“We protect the natural backdrop that has always made Northeast Pennsylvania special,” said Executive Director Ellen Ferretti.

Ferretti acknowledged that while the region obviously needs good paying jobs and that there should be development occurring, it’s all about “balance.”

“With that balance comes the best quality of life,” she said.

Marketing and Development Director Karley Stasko said that “there is this growing trend” of people appreciating nature, especially among the younger generation.

Stasko added that it’s part of the trust’s mission to get people to be “more aware of what’s right in their backyard.”

In addition to celebrating its anniversary, North Branch Land Trust also took the evening to highlight some of its upcoming projects.

The trust recently partnered with The Pennsylvania American Water Company to conserve the Huntsville Reservoir. The land around the reservoir will eventually become a nature trail for the public to use.

Mark Cross, who formerly worked for Pennsylvania American Water Company and now serves as a consultant through LaBella and Associates, said the company will help support the project by maintaining the facility, as well as making improvements to the land when needed.

Before dinner commenced, a video presentation by DiscoverNEPA was played for the guests. Various landowners spoke about the importance of conserving the natural world, including former North Branch Bank Trust board member, Will Conygham.

Conygham, who was in attendance and recently put an easement on 40 acres, said that when you “subdivide property and build a lot of houses on it, you take away a lot of habitat from the natural world.”

During their remarks, dinner chairs Jim and Susan Shoemaker gave a shout-out to state Sen. Lisa Baker, for her “tireless efforts” in helping support land conservation in the region.

North Bank Land Trust also announced that it will be offering a new scholarship, managed by the Luzerne Foundation, to help fund internships and research projects for students.

Deirdre Smith, who named the scholarship after her parents who recently passed away, said the Mary Louise and Eberhard Conservation Fund was born out of her parent’s love of the land, which they passed on to their children. In preserving that land, Smith hopes the memory of her parents will be preserved too. Smith said she “hopes it reaches as many people as possible.”

“Cheers to all of you for your passion and conservation,” said Smith, concluding her remarks. “And here’s to the next generation.”