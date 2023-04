Boy Scouts hold 40th Annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner

Andrew Kudasik and attorney Peter Adonizio, Jr., co-chairs of the 40th Annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner, present Justin Genzlinger, Settlers Hospitality owner and CEO, with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Boy Scouts of America 2023 Distinguished Citizen Award. Left to right: Kudasik, Genzlinger, Heather Genzlinger, Adonizio.

In an unannounced special presentation, Bernie Banks, Jr. received a Recognition of Service Award for his over 40-years of service to the Boy Scouts.

D.J. Vanas, author of ‘The Warrior Within’ and host of the PBS special ‘Discovering Your Warrior Spirit,’ was the keynote speaker at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Boy Scouts of America of America 40th Annual Distinguished Citizens Awards Dinner at the Mohegan Sun Pocono on Wednesday evening.