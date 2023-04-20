🔊 Listen to this

Attendees listen to Chelsea Zimmerman, owner of Lingua Speech, Swallow and Voice Services, during a break-out session at Thursday’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Forum.

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and regional partners is hosting the first in-person Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Forum today, with speakers and presentations starting at 9 a.m.

This is the 4th Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Forum, having been held virtually in the past and is now offered in person for the first time at Wilkes-Barre’s THINK Center.

The presenting sponsor for the event is PNC Bank. Registration opened at 8:30 a.m., with speakers starting at 9 a.m.

The day-long conference is aimed at increasing awareness of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Wyoming Valley. This year’s conference features two tracks of breakout sessions, with one track showcasing diverse-owned businesses and diverse entrepreneurs and the other track showcasing DEI workplace practices.

The conference features subject matter experts from across our region, along with a nonprofit panel to educate attendees on how they can get involved in community organizations.

The keynote speaker for the event is Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for Geisinger. In her role, Drumgo provides strategic leadership and support of DEI programs across the health system.

Her focus areas include fostering inclusive cultures, talent attraction and growth, community health equity, and supplier diversity. With over 25 years of experience, Drumgo is recognized as a thought leader with demonstrated experience leading change initiatives in large matrixed organizations such as Anthem, AICPA, and BCBS.

