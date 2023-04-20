🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Hazleton sold a $3 million winning Mega Stacks Scratch-Off.

Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Mega Stacks is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

