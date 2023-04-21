🔊 Listen to this

This is the reception area at Sen. Lisa Baker’s new office at 50 North Walnut St., Nanticoke, Suite #105.

NANTICOKE — Sen. Lisa Baker on Thursday said a crucial part of public service is meeting face-to-face with constituents, listening to what they have to say and alerting them to state programs and services that may assist in improving their personal situation.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, announced they will host a joint open house at their district offices on Friday, April 28, from noon to 4 p.m., at 50 North Walnut St., Suites 105 (Baker) and 102 (Ryncavage), in Nanticoke.

The lawmakers are opening offices in a new downtown building at 50 N. Walnut St., constructed for Nockley Family Pharmacy and Cawley Physical Therapy and Rehab.

“For people who want to talk about issues, this joint open house allows them to gain perspective from both the Senate and state House,” Baker said. “We receive input and information from a wide variety of sources, but community conversation still gives the most helpful insight.”

Ryncavage said that as a new legislator he is grateful that he and a seasoned senator like Baker will be in close proximity to one another as they help their constituents.

“Our neighboring offices create a one-stop shop for our residents,” Ryncavage said. “The building and ample off-street parking make our space accessible, welcoming and convenient for those needing legislative services.”

The offices of Baker and Ryncavage can assist residents with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); organizing tours of the state Capitol; copies of legislation; and many other services.

Everyone who plans to attend the open house event is asked to RSVP to Liz Gorski or Beth Clemow by April 24 at — [email protected] — or — [email protected]

Baker said Liz O’Brien Gorski is a Nanticoke native and former staffer for former Sen. John Yudichak.

“In locating a district office, I always try to find a place that is accessible to constituents and falls within reasonable limits on cost,” Baker said. “Beyond that, I want to provide a welcoming environment for individuals and groups coming in for meetings, or to register a concern, or to pick up useful information.”

Baker said she was able to re-purpose the furniture from existing inventory, so the office is full of history.

Baker was able to secure a phone booth that the state Capitol Historian says was installed in the 1960s and removed in the 1990s. The phone booth was previously located in the Senate Rules Room, and was used by members and staff well before mobile phones for speed and privacy to offer legislative updates from the Senate floor or to return constituent calls. Baker said it also was used as a way to make private phone calls during important and private meetings.

“Having amenities that draw attention and comment — the antique phone booth is an example — often leads to a more relaxed and constructive conversation, particularly when someone needs to discuss a matter intensely personal,” Baker said.

Baker said another office highlight is the display of prints donated by celebrated local artist Sue Hand from her Coal Breaker Communities–Faded Memories series.

“They are spectacular and have special meaning for the families whose ancestors built the South Valley,” Baker said. “We had them framed for residents to view and learn more about our mining heritage.”

The office features prints donated by celebrated local artist Sue Hand from her Coal Breaker Communities – Faded Memories series — https://www.suehand.com/anthracite

Hanging in the lobby: The Loomis, Nanticoke; The Avondale, Plymouth; and The Wanamie, Wanamie. Hanging in the conference room: The Huber, Ashley; The Loree No. 5, Plymouth and Larksville; and The Harry E c.1960, Swoyersville.

Next to the phone booth sits a plant that was sent to Baker on her wedding day 38 years ago.

“Corny (Conyngham) and Ed Romanowski sent the plant from Hillside Greenhouse with a note offering ‘best wishes on your wedding and the start of your life together.’ That was 38 years ago today — April 20, 1985,” she said Thursday.

