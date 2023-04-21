🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas declared a mistrial when a jury was not able to reach a verdict in the illegal firearm possession case against Jeremy Battle on Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Battle, 33, when a .38-caliber revolver and 47 rounds of .38-caliber ammunition were allegedly found inside his residence at 396 New Market St. in January 2021, according to court records.

Police executed a search warrant at the house due to an undercover drug investigation.

Battle faced trial on a single count of illegal possession of a firearm that began Tuesday.

The jury deliberated for about five hours unable to reach a verdict resulting in Lupas declaring a mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted.

Attorney Allyson Kacmarski represented Battle.

Battle is scheduled to be retried on the charge in June.

As a result of the drug investigation, Battle faces several counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, robbery, aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness or victim. Trial on the drug related and aggravated assault charges has not been scheduled.

Battle remains jailed at the county correctional facility.

In an unrelated case, Battle is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft in connection to breaking into an auto repair garage on Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, and stealing his girlfriend’s vehicle because she did not want to pay for repairs on Dec. 27, 2021.

Trial on the burglary incident is scheduled for May 15.