WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed felony assault charges against two sisters, Jofenna Dietterick, 27, and Jovona Bradford, 25, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Hanover Township police charged the pair with attacking Kathie Wells in the Hanover Village apartment complex on Oct. 25, according to court records.

Wells sustained eight or nine stab wounds to her left arm, back, face and forehead, court records say.

Wells allegedly told police she witnessed Bradford grab her child at a bus stop. Later, Wells claimed she was sitting outside an apartment when Bradford and Dietterick showed up and assaulted her, court records say.

District Judge Joseph Halesey dismissed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and two counts of criminal conspiracy against Bradford and two counts of criminal conspiracy and a single count of harassment against Dietterick when Wells refused to testify against them.

— Ed Lewis