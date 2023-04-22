🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — Crestwood Area School District had no shortage of school pride on Friday during the district’s first annual “Comets Let’s Soar Day.”

Students from the elementary, middle, and high schools toted both Cosmet gear and smiles throughout the day-long event, which featured everything from facepainting to inflatable obstacle courses.

Superintendent Natasha Milazzo emphasized that the day was all about the students.

“They’ve worked so hard all year in preparation for PSSAs and Keystones, and we just wanted to celebrate that today,” she said.

The Comet cheer was felt district-wide, starting with a visit from the Crestwood Comet mascot at the Rice Elementary School first thing in the morning.

The Comet then went to visit students at Fairview Elementary School during their lunch period.

Later in the day, both schools held assemblies to celebrate.

While the Comet was busy spreading school spirit at the elementary schools, middle school and high school students were busy– but not with school work.

Instead, the students took a break from their workload to partake in various activities, such as scavenger hunts, face painting, and inflatable bounce houses put on by the Student Government.

During lunch, students were also provided with a brownie sundae bar.

Things got even more celebratory when the high school and middle students jammed into the football field bleachers for a pep rally to wrap up the day.

The rally consisted of lots of pep, but also a “polar plunge” in which select students and teachers popped water balloons over their heads.

Those chosen to do so represented groups and individuals who raised the most money for the Crestwood Unified Club for Special Olympics.

Students had two weeks to fill containers with donations and all proceeds raised went to the Special Olympics.

Even the teachers got in on the action of the day– many toted “Comets Let’s Soar” shirts that the junior class designed and sold for the occasion.

“It’s a nice day,” said Brian Healey, a teacher at Crestwood High School, who almost had to partake in the water plunge challenge during the pep rally.

Luckily for Healey, the students voted to spare him.

“They’ve been working hard, so it’s nice to have fun,” he said.

To sweeten the deal, every student who took the PSSAs received an encouragement bracelet and “magical pencil.”

The day was sponsored by plenty of local businesses, including Blasi Printing, Building Blocks Learning Center, Mountain Top Pub and Eatery, and more.

“It’s about creating a positive culture and celebrating students today,” said Milazzo.

And, from the looks on students’ faces, that it was.