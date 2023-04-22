🔊 Listen to this

The National Weather Service is advising caution as “strong thunderstorms” are expected to make their way into Luzerne County this afternoon.

Though the county is not under an official watch or warning, the NWS website has posted a Special Weather Statement as of 3:46 p.m. Saturday warning of strong thunderstorms that are expected to impact portions of western Luzerne County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The impending storms are also expected to bring about heavy wind gusts that could reach up to 50 mph. Winds of this caliber may blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs.

Anyone who may find themselves outside at this time is advised to consider seeking shelter indoors.