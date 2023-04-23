🔊 Listen to this

Stanley Merker, left, and Charles Brooking were honored for their service and birthdays at Mission BBQ in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday afternoon

A photo capturing the first day World War II veterans Stanley Merker and Charles Brooking met is on display at Mission BBQ in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — “We meet once a year,” said Charles Brooking, in reference to his “best friend” Stanley Merker.

The pair of World War II veterans celebrated their birthdays at Mission BBQ in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon, and the pair couldn’t leave each other’s sides.

Both men served in the U.S. Navy — Brooking from 1944 to 1946, with eight years in the military reserve, and Merker served from 1950 to 1971.

However, their friendship didn’t begin until decades later in 2020 at Mission BBQ’s first-ever Armed Forces Day celebration.

After visiting the restaurant as a customer, Brooking was invited to attend the celebration as a guest of honor. Shortly after, Merker made his way into Mission BBQ and the guest of honor list increased by one.

On that day in May of 2020, a friendship was forged between the two men, who both showed up to the barbeque eatery in uniform.

The two have come back to Mission BBQ during the month of April each year since to celebrate their birthdays together.

Brooking noted the celebration gives him an opportunity to reminisce.

“It makes me feel good to talk to people,” he said.

And, from the looks of it, it made people in the restaurant feel good to talk to him.

As a stream of people came up to talk to him, he told stories about his time on a PT-109 boat, namely shenanigans crewmen would get into — like throwing grenades into the water to make fishing a little easier.

However, his stories immediately skidded to a halt when his best friend walked in. Brooking ran to embrace Merker, who arrived in his original World War II navy uniform (which was still in pristine condition).

Brooking, who celebrated his 96th birthday on April 21, said he was the first to have a birthday celebration at the restaurant.

Each year, Mission BBQ calls Brooking to come back to both honor his service and celebrate another trip around the sun.

Brooking got Merker — who turned 90 on April 10 — in on the action, and now they celebrate together.

And celebrate they did.

As the two caught up with each other, the entire restaurant surrounded them with gratitude for their service and birthday wishes.

To further sweeten the deal, Mission BBQ staff brought out handwritten cards from customers and workers alike, amassing over 80 between the two of them.

As Brooking and Merker sat in front of a blue and red cake, everyone in Mission BBQ rose to sing “Happy Birthday” to them. Even a group of musicians, who just happened to be there at the right time, played the guitar during the song.

Sharing this day with Merker is something that Brooking looks forward to each year, noting the dwindling number of World War II vets still living.

The two men have certainly become an integral part of the restaurant’s history — a photo of them from the day they met is on display by the exit.