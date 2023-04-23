Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply to celebrate grand re-opening this week

WILKES-BARRE — A longtime local business will celebrating new ownership, a new name and a grand re-opening this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Main Hardware and Discount Pool Supply, 642 South Main St.. with Mayor George Brown scheduled to attend.

And there’s good news for fans of the store’s signature seasonal “CHRISTMASLAND” display: It’s here to stay.

Information about the event, and the new owners, was detailed in a press release issued by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“This store has a very long history and I’m glad that Kim and I now get to be a part of it,” said new owner Brian Kaminski, who purchased the store with wife Kim.

Proud history, new line of business

According to the release:

“Main Hardware has been in business for over 50 years on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre and has built a reputation for having almost anything you’re looking for.”

The Kaminskis both grew up working for Bob and Marie Mericle, who owned the store at that time.

Brian Kaminski eventually became store manager, staying on until he was 28, when he left the hardware business to become a sales rep for a pool chemical company.

“For the past 20 years he has been in the pool industry, which is why they decided to incorporate a discount pool store into the hardware store,” the release stated.

The store will sell above-ground pools, liners, equipment (pumps, filters, heaters, etc.), pool toys, inflatables, and chemicals at discount prices — hence the addition of “Discount Pool Supply” to the store’s name.

In addition to the hardware and pool products, the Kaminskis have a separate commercial division where they supply and deliver cleaning supplies, paper products and ice melt to local businesses. They hope to grow this part of the business even more in the coming months, the release added.

CHRISTMASLAND to continue

The Kaminskis intend to continue their signature “CHRISTMASLAND,” which is located on the entire second floor and open from November to January.

It consists of 12 rooms full of Christmas décor including lights, trees, wreaths, blow molds, inflatables and more, a popular tradition that draws customers from as far away as Washington, D.C., the release states.

But the store also sells seasonal decorations year-round for other holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Valentines’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, as well as carrying patriotic flags and decorations for all seasons.

A lifelong dream

Brian Kaminski said purchasing Main Hardware has been a lifelong dream.

According to the release, John Mack owned the store before the Mericles, who changed the name from Mack’s Hardware to Main Hardware in 1973. The Mericles later sold the store to their son-in-law, Larry Stirewalt, who owned it for over 20 years.

“This store has been here for decades and I look forward to keeping it going for years to come. As long as our customers continue to support us and our great staff, we will be here to help in any way we can,” Kaminski said.

He also stressed the importance of shopping local.

“I know this is just a little store compared to the big box stores, but I feel small businesses like this are needed in the community,” Kaminski added, citing convenience, selection and competitive pricing.

“We have a great group of employees that are here to assist in any way they can and I will be here to help you too,” he said.

Spark grant assists business

Main Hardware recently was approved for a Spark Wilkes-Barre grant. The program is available for new or relocating businesses in the city and provides funds to be used towards rent payments in their first year of business.

“We were very grateful to hear about this program. Helping with our rent payments will allow us to free up funds to do some much needed repairs on the building. It will be a big help to us,” Kaminski said.

Main Hardware is open seven days a week.

In addition to the goods and services mentioned above, they cut and thread pipes, repair window screens, make keys and now offer pool water testing.

For more information on the store, visit www.facebook.com/MainHardwareDPS.