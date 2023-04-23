🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre’s Rolling Mill Hill/Iron Triangle Residents’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:00 pm.

Come earlier if you like to socialize.

This month’s meeting will be held in the Community Room at Heritage Point Apartments located at the top and center of their parking lot at 151 Dana Street. Parking and handicap parking is available.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney will be a guest speaker who will present factual information on opioids and their effect physiologically and discuss the drug naloxone.

Also, Katy McGlynn, Associate Director of Personal Health for our Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will be presenting their programs and important information.

District B Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance and will hear resident’s neighborhood concerns and issues. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited.

For more information contact Linda Joseph at 570-823-0626 or visit Facebook: @RollingMillHillResidentsAssociation.