Lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County for the next couple of nights.

Starting on Sunday and ending on Thursday, a lane restriction will be enforced on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 168 (Highland Park Boulevard) to Exit 164 (South Cross Valley Expressway/Nanticoke) while PennDOT crews perform deck repairs.

The restriction will be in place from 7 p.m to 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday.