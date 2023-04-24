🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating a shooting at Sherman Hills where one person sustained a gunshot wound Saturday.

Police responded to the apartment complex at about 12:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated the incident involved two men known to each other.

Police believe the incident was isolated involving the two men and does not appear there is any danger to the public.

Police did not release the names of the two men.

A check with the magisterial district court returned no criminal charges have been filed related to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-4128.