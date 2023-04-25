🔊 Listen to this

Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, on Tuesday opened the news conference announcing the dates and bands for the 5th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series.

WILKES-BARRE — Alan Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, on Tuesday said the annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series has provided some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna River.

“And we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year,” Stout said, announcing the 5th annual Rockin’ the River event at a news conference at Millennium Circle. “Each show is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost. We look forward to seeing everyone in July.”

Rockin’ the River will return in July and the series, which began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events — drawing somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 people for each show.

Will Beekman, General Manager at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, announced this year’s lineup:

• July 14 – Satisfaction, a Tribute to the Rolling Stones — with opening act, The Tribe.

• July 21 – A Evening with Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac — with opening act, Plus 3.

• July 28 – The Badlees — with opening act Joe Burke & Co.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free for all-ages. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music runs from 6 p.m-9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Major sponsors are Geisinger, DiscoverNEPA and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The Times Leader Media Group is a media sponsor for the concert series, held at the Millennium Circle Portal on the River Common, Wilkes-Barre.

Dan Landesberg, associate vice president/ clinical operations for Geisinger Northeast, spoke on behalf of Geisinger, the Rockin’ the River presenting sponsor.

“Geisinger is thrilled to be a part of this event,” Landesberg said. “The Rockin’ the River concert series brings families and friend together again to celebrate the arts.”

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown added, “The city is happy to again be a partner for the Rockin’ the River and we will continue to do so as long as I am mayor.”

Brian Swetz, Luzerne County’s acting manager, said the concert series kicked off in July of 2019 and it has since proven to be a huge community event.

