WILKES-BARRE — If approved, two projects to be voted on by City Council later this week could enhance the business scene of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

During Tuesday night’s work session, in which Mayor George Brown was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, City Administrator Charles McCormick presented the mayor’s agenda to the council.

One item on the agenda was authorizing city officials to take any and all necessary actions related to the sale of 773 South Franklin St. to Vincent Balint for a proposed amount of $65,000.

Balint, the current owner of Bulldog BBQ on Barney Street, plans to expand the business to the South Franklin Street site of the former PanAm Silk Mills Inc.

He hopes to offer indoor and outdoor seating at the new location.

As previously reported by the Times Leader, the city’s Redevelopment Authority purchased the property for $2,000 at a Luzerne County tax sale in June 2001. The vacant mill had been damaged by an arson fire in May of that year. Demolition finally got underway in September 2020.

Istanbul Grill seating

Also discussed at Tuesday’s work session was a proposal to allow Istanbul Grill to utilize fifteen feet of the City right-of-way to offer outdoor seating.

The Mediterranean restaurant, which is located at 40 S. Main St., plans to use the outdoor space to accommodate between 30 and 40 additional customers.

The eatery will also begin offering breakfast, brunch, and lunch once the addition is complete.

It seemed most council members were excited about the expansion, with Councilman Tony Brooks hoping it will encourage other restaurants to expand outside, noting it to be a “more welcoming atmosphere.”

McCormick furthered the support by mentioning the lack of breakfast options in the area.

“It’s a nice business and they do a really good job and we like to see it being expanded,” he said. “We don’t really have any breakfast places, so it’ll be nice.”

Other items

Other items on the agenda included:

• The purchase of an Exmark Lawn Mower

• The purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado

• An agreement in the amount of $122,599 with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide immunization services

Council members brought various issues to the council, such as graffiti concerns, traffic line paintings, and broken storm drains.